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First dinner in Rome was outstanding! by ggshearron
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First dinner in Rome was outstanding!

22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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Rick Schies ace
Now that looks tasty
April 25th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Pasta….what else. Very nice food capture.
April 25th, 2026  
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