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Remember when we saw this a few times during COVID? You see it all over the place over here...every day, but no more masks of course. by ggshearron
Photo 2502

Remember when we saw this a few times during COVID? You see it all over the place over here...every day, but no more masks of course.

26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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Phil Howcroft ace
I think it's just to keep you warm on a spring evening Glover . I think they may disappear in the height of summer
April 26th, 2026  
Chrissie ace
Wonderful capture. Bringing the inside out was something good that came from that dark period.
April 26th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
April 26th, 2026  
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