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Previous
Photo 2502
Remember when we saw this a few times during COVID? You see it all over the place over here...every day, but no more masks of course.
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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Photo Details
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5
Comments
3
Album
365: from 2019-2026
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
19th April 2026 8:39pm
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night
,
street
,
photography
,
italy
,
rome
Phil Howcroft
ace
I think it's just to keep you warm on a spring evening Glover . I think they may disappear in the height of summer
April 26th, 2026
Chrissie
ace
Wonderful capture. Bringing the inside out was something good that came from that dark period.
April 26th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
April 26th, 2026
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