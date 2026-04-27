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The pizza is about to come! by ggshearron
Photo 2503

The pizza is about to come!

and...see that thick black strap....that is my camera stuck to me like a glove!
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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