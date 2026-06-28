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Previous
Photo 2566
Mohawk Restaurant - B&W Series #4
German Village's venerable Mohawk Restaurant
A local icon since 1933, known for hearty classics, including French Onion Soup, meatloaf and a traditional turtle soup served for over 70 years!
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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Photo Details
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8
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2
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Album
365: from 2019-2026
Camera
NIKON Z6_3
Taken
19th June 2026 9:08am
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b&w
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light
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street
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morning
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gloria jones
ace
Terrific b&w image...super light, elements
June 29th, 2026
Betsey
ace
Another winner, I so admire your choices.
June 29th, 2026
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