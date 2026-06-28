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Mohawk Restaurant - B&W Series #4 by ggshearron
Photo 2566

Mohawk Restaurant - B&W Series #4

German Village's venerable Mohawk Restaurant
A local icon since 1933, known for hearty classics, including French Onion Soup, meatloaf and a traditional turtle soup served for over 70 years!
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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gloria jones ace
Terrific b&w image...super light, elements
June 29th, 2026  
Betsey ace
Another winner, I so admire your choices.
June 29th, 2026  
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