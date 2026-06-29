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Previous
Photo 2567
Morning sun in German Village - #5 in series
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365: from 2019-2026
Camera
NIKON Z6_3
Taken
19th June 2026 9:09am
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b&w
,
home
,
village
,
german
,
architecture
,
brick
Barb
ace
Perfect lighting for this b&w photo! I like the various textures!
June 30th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Great light
June 30th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture of the light.
June 30th, 2026
Diana
ace
wonderful capture and light
June 30th, 2026
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