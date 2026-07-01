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Like the Pied Piper.... by ggshearron
Photo 2569

Like the Pied Piper....

... this violinist plays and this group of girls respond with exuberance! ( at recent Gahanna Blues and Ribfest) Notice the couple to the right, who seem to be engaged in a conversation that has nothing to do with the music...
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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