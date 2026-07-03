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Dancing alone and together by ggshearron
Photo 2571

Dancing alone and together

3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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He has the moves
July 4th, 2026  
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Music has a way of bringing the kid out in some of us.
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