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The Triplets by ggshearron
Photo 2582

The Triplets

One of my favorite stand of trees at a local park
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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*lynn ace
beautiful layers of color
July 16th, 2026  
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