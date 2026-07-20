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Sun worshipper by ggshearron
Photo 2586

Sun worshipper

20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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Shutterbug ace
Beautiful!
July 21st, 2026  
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