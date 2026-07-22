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Photo 2588
Wheeeeeee!
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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Photo Details
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Album
365: from 2019-2026
Camera
NIKON Z6_3
Taken
6th July 2026 12:31pm
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art
,
sculpture
,
bronze
gloria jones
ace
Great capture of these neat sculptures
July 23rd, 2026
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