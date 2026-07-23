Otterbein Women in the Arts

Almost continuously from 1872 until 1893, Harriet Thompson WAS the Art Department at Otterbein University. Art was an extra-curricular activity during those years- students paid Mrs. Thompson for instruction and no credits or grades were awarded by the University. However, the number of art students steadily increased under her tutelage. Thompson painted portraits of prominent Otterbein faculty and associates, including founder Lewis Davis, and professor/president Henry Adams Thompson.



Ruth “Petie” Dodrill was a visionary theater educator, director, and designer whose decades of work helped shape the performing arts landscape in Westerville. As a longtime faculty member at Otterbein University, she served as costume designer for more than 100 productions and played a foundational role in establishing Children’s Theatre in 1962—bringing accessible, youth-focused performances to both campus and community audiences. Alongside her husband, Dr. Charles Dodrill, she helped build one of the nation’s most respected collegiate theater programs. Beyond Otterbein, Dodrill spent 30 years leading the Speech and Theater Department at Gahanna Lincoln High School, mentoring generations of students through classroom instruction and stage productions.