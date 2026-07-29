Westerville’s Transportation History: 3C Through Time

3C Through Time follows the transformation of State Street from a muddy local road into part of a major highway connecting Ohio’s three largest cities.



Artist Linda Shepard built the mural from archival photographs in the Westerville Historical Society’s collection. Historic buildings along State Street form the backdrop as the road changes across the composition, moving from mud to wooden planks, brick and rail, and finally pavement. A Model T, an interurban trolley, and a 1954 Ford Fairlane mark different stages in the growth of transportation.



The route now known as State Street was once swampy, muddy, and difficult to travel. In 1854, the Blendon Plank Company attempted to improve the road by laying wooden boards along an eight-mile toll route between Westerville and Columbus. By 1894, the plank road had deteriorated, and toll collection ended.



A new era began with the interurban streetcar, which operated along the route from 1895 to 1929. Residents could travel from Uptown Westerville to Minerva Park or downtown Columbus. The Westerville line was often called the Green Line because of the color of its cars.



As automobiles became more common, the trolley system declined. In 1924, the 3C Highway officially opened, connecting Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati through Westerville. State Street had already been bricked in 1901 and was later paved to accommodate increasing traffic. Westerville’s first traffic light was installed at Main and State streets in 1926.



Shepard created the original artwork by digitally arranging and adjusting archival images to achieve a consistent wide-angle perspective. She then mounted a print on a board, painted over it with oils, and had the finished piece scanned for reproduction on vinyl.