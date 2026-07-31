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Afternoon at the mall....(view on black) by ggshearron
Photo 2597

Afternoon at the mall....(view on black)

I wonder where she is going and what he is looking at on his phone?
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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