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Dude looks serious... by ggshearron
Photo 2598

Dude looks serious...

Couple waits at the light next to me at an intersection
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
Very serious! No helmet on driver??
August 3rd, 2026  
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