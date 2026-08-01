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Photo 2598
Dude looks serious...
Couple waits at the light next to me at an intersection
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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Photo Details
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Album
365: from 2019-2026
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
23rd July 2026 4:53pm
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Suzanne 🇦🇺
ace
Very serious! No helmet on driver??
August 3rd, 2026
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