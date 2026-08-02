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Open seating for sun worshippers by ggshearron
Photo 2599

Open seating for sun worshippers

Seating in a public square at a local mall
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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Peter Dulis ace
Nice in mono
August 3rd, 2026  
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