Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 510
Towers Hall in the Bleak Midwinter
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
2
0
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
2186
photos
61
followers
40
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365 - Others
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
4th February 2021 7:58pm
Tags
snow
,
street
,
winter
,
college
,
ohio
,
lamps
,
westerville
,
univ.
,
otterbeing
amyK
ace
Nicely dramatic lighting
February 8th, 2021
Kat
Excellent lighting for a b&w shot
February 8th, 2021
