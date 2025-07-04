Sign up
Photo 515
July 4th, street photography, Westerville, Ohio
the crowd gathers about 25 minutes before the parade starts.....that is my red chair there, in the middle, next to the pole. I refused to sit there in the sun, until the parade actually started!
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
0
0
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Album
365 - Others
Camera
NIKON Z6_3
Taken
4th July 2025 10:28am
Tags
street
,
photography
,
4th
,
ohio
,
july
,
westerville
