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Previous
Photo 526
Lost in the dance
A couple dances in the square as if no one is watching, totally immersed in the moment
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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Photo Details
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4
Album
365 - Others
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd July 2025 6:06pm
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street
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photography
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dance
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