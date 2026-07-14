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Previous
Photo 527
Historic Bettoja Hotel Messimo d'Azeglio in Rome (architecture-21)
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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Photo Details
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3
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1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - Others
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
19th April 2026 8:50pm
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Tags
night
,
street
,
photography
,
italy
,
hotel
,
rome
,
architecture-21
,
bettoja
,
messimo
,
d'azeglio
Diana
ace
Wonderful night shot with that beautifully lit building.
July 18th, 2026
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