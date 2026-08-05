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WHAT is that he’s looking at? by ggshearron
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WHAT is that he’s looking at?

5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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Granagringa ace
love how his shirt and the sign have the same coloring...good eye as usual!
August 5th, 2026  
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