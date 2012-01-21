Sign up
Say whaaaaat?
21st January 2012
21st Jan 12
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
5
1
More Goodies
NIKON D60
21st January 2012 1:22am
Public
art
sculpture
Rick
ace
Interesting sculpture. Nice capture.
September 26th, 2024
