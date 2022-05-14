Sign up
6 / 365
Where in the Hell is my order?!
A guy in scrubs has a concerned look on his face this morning, as he waits for his order, streetside in downtown Columbus.
14th May 2022
14th May 22
0
0
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
street
,
photography
,
back
,
looking
