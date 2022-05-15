Previous
Bird on the Street by ggshearron
7 / 365

Bird on the Street

Bird is one of the purveyors of street scooters we have here in town. This one was left in front of someone's residence, instead of at a corner, like it was supposed to be! I guess someone is special!
15th May 2022 15th May 22

