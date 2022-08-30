Previous
Next
G.O.S.S. by ggshearron
36 / 365

G.O.S.S.

This is my nickname for my friend, who owns the shop where my photography has been hosted since 8/2013....I call her the Goddess Of State Street.
She smiles when I say it, but she doesn't want me telling everybody ... cute.
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise