36 / 365
G.O.S.S.
This is my nickname for my friend, who owns the shop where my photography has been hosted since 8/2013....I call her the Goddess Of State Street.
She smiles when I say it, but she doesn't want me telling everybody ... cute.
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Tags
portrait
,
brunette
