44 / 365
What in the Sam Hill is she doing in there?
A man on the street with his dog waits for his wife, who I heard tell him 20 minutes ago that she was gonna "run in and get some mints" .... she came out with a pretty decent sized bag of goodies. Oh well ....
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
2785
photos
71
followers
36
following
Tags
dog
,
street
,
photography
