59 / 365
Last rest stop
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
5th October 2022 4:21pm
Privacy
Tags
park
,
bench
,
leading
,
path
,
line
amyK
ace
Nice pov and great light & shadows
October 15th, 2022
