Thirty-One West

Thirty One West is a historic three story venue. Inspired to revive nightlife and the arts in Newark, Thirty One West has been a leader in downtown Newark’s renaissance. Restored in 2016 the venue offers event spaces on all three stories. The historic ballroom seats between 100 and 500 and offers a unique and intimate setting. Since opening the venue has hosted artists such as Taj Mahal, Steven Paige (of the Barenaked Ladies), John Popper (of Blues Traveller), Leo Kottke, Son Volt, and many more. They also host private events such as wedding and corporate events.