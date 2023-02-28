Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
141 / 365
Hi-yeee...oh, he's taking my picture now!
Two college students in uptown enjoy an unusually warm winter day, as one finally looks my way with a smile. I had been there shooting other images for almost 10 minutes before she looked up.
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
3037
photos
87
followers
45
following
38% complete
View this month »
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
Latest from all albums
138
1405
1406
139
140
1407
1408
141
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
More Goodies
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th February 2023 6:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
photography
,
students
,
ohio
,
uptown
,
westerville
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close