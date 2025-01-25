Sign up
315 / 365
2 floors up - plus a 3rd observation level
This is the stairway and or elevator (which is what I took, because the stairs were too slick) up to the elevated walkway at the Blacklick Woods Canopy Walk - an elevating experience with panoramic forest views.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
1
0
Tags
winter
,
walk
,
stairs
,
architecture
,
canopy
,
ohio
,
columbus
,
woods.
,
blacklick
Christina
ace
Did you see anything of interest?
January 26th, 2025
