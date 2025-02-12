New steakhouse....and it ain't cheap!

This is now one of only 24 in the USA. The Easton space features two main dining rooms, a private dining room, two outdoor patios, a double-faced bar, a piano lounge and a wine room.

The eatery’s menu features 16 cuts of USDA prime steaks, which are the highest quality of beef in America, along with Japanese A5 Waygu and True A5 Kobe Beef. The restaurant also offers seafood, sushi, soup, salads, wine, beer, cocktails and dessert. Appetizers and side dishes include caviar, white cheddar lobster mac and cheese, garlic truffle cauliflower and a 2-food-tall seafood tower.