New steakhouse....and it ain't cheap! by ggshearron
319 / 365

This is now one of only 24 in the USA. The Easton space features two main dining rooms, a private dining room, two outdoor patios, a double-faced bar, a piano lounge and a wine room.
The eatery’s menu features 16 cuts of USDA prime steaks, which are the highest quality of beef in America, along with Japanese A5 Waygu and True A5 Kobe Beef. The restaurant also offers seafood, sushi, soup, salads, wine, beer, cocktails and dessert. Appetizers and side dishes include caviar, white cheddar lobster mac and cheese, garlic truffle cauliflower and a 2-food-tall seafood tower.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Diana ace
A fabulous shot of this great looking and sounding steakhouse! The minute I read about the different kinds of beef, I knew how pricey it must be ;-)
February 13th, 2025  
