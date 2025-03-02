Sign up
Home Scene image #4
Lone set of candles on our dining room table, with our living room couch in the blurred out distance. I like the light on the candle stands.
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
1
1
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
3940
photos
110
followers
54
following
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
2108
2109
2110
2111
321
2112
322
2113
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
24th February 2025 1:37pm
Chrissie
ace
I love the arrangement
March 2nd, 2025
