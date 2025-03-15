Previous
Prowler going by....
325 / 365

Prowler going by....

I think these are called Polaris motorcycles. I have seen 4-5 of them over the last year, all lit in neon colors at night. Kind of cool when you first spy one....but a bit of a distraction/hazard for those looking at it, due to its novelty.
15th March 2025

