325 / 365
Prowler going by....
I think these are called Polaris motorcycles. I have seen 4-5 of them over the last year, all lit in neon colors at night. Kind of cool when you first spy one....but a bit of a distraction/hazard for those looking at it, due to its novelty.
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
Tags
blue
,
street
,
photography
,
motorcycle
,
hour
,
neon
,
polaris
