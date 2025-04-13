Sign up
329 / 365
yeah....it's been raining a bit
the spillover area of the Hoover Dam is turbulent with runoff
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
0
0
Glover Shearron
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
2
2
More Goodies
NIKON D750
4th April 2025 1:43pm
b&w
,
dam
,
hoover
