344 / 365
2025 Field of Heroes #4
Couple appears to be paying respects, but while watching them, I realized they are taking a selfie with their phone, placed at the base of the tree. We had a laugh when I told them I thought they were paying tribute.
25th May 2025
25th May 25
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
Tags
day
,
heroes
,
of
,
field
,
memorial
,
westerville
,
ohio.
