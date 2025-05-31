Previous
What do YOU think that is on the left leg? by ggshearron
346 / 365

What do YOU think that is on the left leg?

31st May 2025 31st May 25

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
94% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
He had a tattoo removed. Badly.
June 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact