Previous
352 / 365
Granville historic buildings
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
NIKON Z6_3
Taken
31st May 2025 12:55pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
street
,
photography
,
architecture
,
ohio
,
granville
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
June 27th, 2025
