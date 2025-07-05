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Photo 355
Color Guard on Parade (view on black)
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
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Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
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NIKON D750
Taken
4th July 2025 9:39am
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color
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guard
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westerville
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