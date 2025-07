The eyes of a photographer staring me down thru my lens

I shot him in the middle of the street, in the middle of the July 4th parade, walking in between the floats.....in the middle of the street. He was an Associated Press photographer for 25 years, traveled all over the world and now lives here in Westerville the past 21 years, and has been my primary photography mentor. He saw locked in on me as I drew down on him...