Previous
Next
Iconic butter statues/art by ggshearron
358 / 365

Iconic butter statues/art

Every year, you will see news coverage of all the local stations, showing the butter art at the fair. The main shot is usually the large cow shown here on the left of the screen, but I liked this sign and the smaller cow with the woman better.
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
98% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact