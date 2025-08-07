Previous
Left behind by ggshearron
363 / 365

Left behind

What look like a young girl's sandals lie in wait for her return, on the pier at the boat loading docks.
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
99% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shirley ace
I wonder if she comes back for them
August 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact