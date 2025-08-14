Previous
One of my fav spot yesterday evening as the sun was setting by ggshearron
One of my fav spot yesterday evening as the sun was setting

see my other post today for the morning shot
14th August 2025

Glover Shearron

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.


Shirley ace
A lovely image
August 14th, 2025  
Rick ace
Lovely view.
August 14th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture, light
August 14th, 2025  
