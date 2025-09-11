Previous
The Stars and Stripes by ggshearron
Photo 373

The Stars and Stripes

On the lawn of the Ohio Statehouse in memory of each of the persons killed in the 9/11 attack 24 years ago today.
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Corinne C ace
A moving image
September 12th, 2025  
