Previous
Photo 374
Working at Starbucks
My likes about this image at the light on her face from the laptop, and the angle at which she has it propped on her leg.
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
More Goodies
Camera
NIKON Z6_3
Taken
27th August 2025 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
reflection
,
street
,
photography
,
woman
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
September 13th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@joansmor
hey thanks!
September 13th, 2025
