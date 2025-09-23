Sign up
Photo 375
Huntington Center reimagined
The building is in downtown Columbus, where I actually worked for a time, back in the 80's and 90's. Just took this a week or so ago, with the idea of editing it with a more dark, rich, maybe even intimidating look. What do you think of it?
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
Glover Shearron
Tags
street
,
downtown
,
skyscraper
,
up
,
ohio
,
looking
,
columbus
