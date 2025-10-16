Previous
Can we get a damn menu...? by ggshearron
Can we get a damn menu...?

Two separate people have dejected looks on their faces as they wait for a menu
16th October 2025

@ggshearron
gloria jones ace
LOL...Great candid that catches the look of boredom and wanting to get on with ordering...
October 17th, 2025  
