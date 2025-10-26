Previous
Truly by ggshearron
Photo 382

Truly

26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
104% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Such a talented man.
October 27th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Looks like an interesting reading selection.
October 27th, 2025  
Rick ace
Interesting selection of books. Really like Lionel's music.
October 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact