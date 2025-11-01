Big Pimpin'!

This is my good friend and neighbor Jerry, at the Halloween party last night, held at our condo party house. During pool season, we spend a lot of time at the pool together here. He has a real quick sense of humor, much like myself, so you can imagine some of the things that were coming out of his mouth. He had those large, fake $100 in his had that he was "making it rain" with, and he came up to me mid-evening and asked me: "you mind if I dance with your woman?" My reply to him was: "if you were a REAL pimp, you wouldn't ask!" Both of us and several within earshot all cracked up at that one! ;)