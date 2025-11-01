Previous
Big Pimpin'! by ggshearron
Photo 386

Big Pimpin'!

This is my good friend and neighbor Jerry, at the Halloween party last night, held at our condo party house. During pool season, we spend a lot of time at the pool together here. He has a real quick sense of humor, much like myself, so you can imagine some of the things that were coming out of his mouth. He had those large, fake $100 in his had that he was "making it rain" with, and he came up to me mid-evening and asked me: "you mind if I dance with your woman?" My reply to him was: "if you were a REAL pimp, you wouldn't ask!" Both of us and several within earshot all cracked up at that one! ;)
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
105% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact