"Yeah, I'll wait here...." by ggshearron
"Yeah, I'll wait here...."

I am sure this is what these two guys in the mall said to their wives, because they were there, in that same spot for AT LEAST 50 minutes!
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Glover Shearron, ...

narayani ace
Made me laugh 😂
December 24th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@narayani ☺️
December 24th, 2025  
