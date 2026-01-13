My favorite pastry from local bakery (the "Big Ugly")

This is actually called some kind of pastry, but I have dubbed it the "Big Ugly" and the name caught on about 4 years ago. It's big and it's ugly compared to the other items under the glass counters, but this thing is amazing! It has sweet dough, cinnamon, walnuts and glazed icing. I just told the lady that I would have one of those big uglies and she laughed, but the guy behind me said, "hey, that looks good, gimme one!" and the legend was born! I was told a few weeks later that the owner is not happy they are called that, but the nickname was out of his hands.... ;)