Text2image - Challenge 17 by ggshearron
Photo 407

Text2image - Challenge 17

Image generated using Google Gemini using the following prompt: African-American, male, photographer, senior, tripod, antelope canyon
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
111% complete

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
That’s a cool AI!
February 7th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Brilliant.
February 7th, 2026  
Danette Thompson ace
Nice!
February 7th, 2026  
